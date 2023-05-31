Govt calls for new applications as India reopens semiconductor incentive scheme

Representative Image

Union government on May 31 said it will invite applications for setting up semiconductor and display fabrication units in India from June 1 onward under its 'Modified Semicon India Programme'. The scheme will remain open till December 2024.

The move comes after Bloomberg reported that the government has decided not to extend incentives for Vedanta-Foxconn's proposed 28-nanometer semiconductor manufacturing facility as the joint venture failed to meet the requirements regarding finding a technology partner. However, this has been denied by Vedanta Chief Anil Agarwal.

Separately, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar also said that there is no communication from the government that they are not pursuing Vedanta's fab proposal.

In a statement, the government noted that under the incentive, of 50 percent of the project cost is available to companies for setting up of semiconductor fabs in India of any node (including mature nodes). Similarly, fiscal incentive of 50 percent of the project cost is available for setting up of display fabs of specified technologies in India.

So far, 26 applications have been received under design linked incentive (DLI) scheme and five applications have been granted approval.

The Semicon India Programme was initially launched by the government in December 2021, with an allocated budget of Rs 76,000 crore, to foster the growth of the semiconductor and display manufacturing ecosystem in India. However, after considering industry feedback, the scheme was modified in September 2022 to enhance its competitiveness.

Applicants who previously applied for Semiconductor Fabs and Display Fab schemes are now eligible to submit applications under the Modified Scheme. They are required to incorporate appropriate modifications in their proposals for setting up Semiconductor Fabs and Display Fabs.

Meanwhile, on May 31, in Vedanta's first-ever townhall with shareholders, promoter Anil Agarwal assured that plans for the semiconductor project are on track.