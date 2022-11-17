 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold retreats 1% as dollar accelerates

Nov 17, 2022 / 07:49 PM IST

Spot gold fell 0.8% to $1,761.70 per ounce by 1322 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.6% to $1,761.60.

Gold prices retreated 1% on Thursday as the dollar bounced while investors gauged economic cues from the United States for the pace of future interest rate hikes.

"Gold appears to have run out of steam as the recent decline in the U.S. dollar starts to find a bit of a base," said Michael Hewson, chief markets analyst at CMC Markets, adding gold could slide back towards $1,730 before its next leg higher.

But gold could drift higher into year-end if the dollar remains weak overall and yields continue to drift lower, Hewson added.

The dollar index rose, making gold more expensive for other currency holders.

Gold hit a three-month peak of $1,786.35 per ounce on Tuesday on fears of escalation of the Ukraine crisis, but prices have since eased as tensions ebbed.