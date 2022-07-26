English
    Gold futures gain Rs 145 per 10 gram

    On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery traded higher by Rs 145 or 0.29 per cent at Rs 50,681 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 3,461 lots.

    PTI
    July 26, 2022 / 02:15 PM IST
    Gold prices on Tuesday increased by Rs 145 to Rs 50,681 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

    On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery traded higher by Rs 145 or 0.29 per cent at Rs 50,681 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 3,461 lots.

    Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

    Globally, gold was trading 0.36 per cent higher at USD 1,743.30 per ounce in New York.
    first published: Jul 26, 2022 02:15 pm
