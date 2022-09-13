English
    Gold falls Rs 314; silver jumps Rs 760

    The price of the yellow metal touched Rs 51,219 per 10 grams on Monday.

    PTI
    September 13, 2022 / 07:05 PM IST

    Gold price in the national capital declined by Rs 314 to Rs 50,905 per 10 grams on Tuesday amid rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities. The price of the yellow metal touched Rs 51,219 per 10 grams on Monday.

    However, the COMEX spot price of gold was marginally lower at USD 1,723.60 per ounce compared to USD 1,723.70 per ounce on Monday. Unlike gold, silver price in the national capital jumped Rs 760 to Rs 57,974 per kg. On Monday, the level was Rs 57,214 per kg.

    On Tuesday, the Comex spot price of silver was USD 19.80 per ounce compared to USD 19.77 per ounce on Monday. "Spot gold prices for 24-carat gold at Delhi fell Rs 314 per 10 grams, pressured by stronger rupee despite firm COMEX gold prices," Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities, said.
    first published: Sep 13, 2022 07:05 pm
