GM mustard sown in 6 field trial plots days before top court took up plea against it

PTI
Nov 14, 2022 / 12:16 PM IST

The Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC), a regulatory body of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, had recommended the environmental release of the DMH-11 seed for trials, demonstrations and seed productions under the supervision of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) in a meeting on October 18.

ICAR's research centre DRMR has planted the genetically modified (GM) mustard hybrid DMH-11 in six field trial plots for evaluation of yields, days before a petition was filed in the top court challenging biotech regulator GEAC's decision to allow the DMH-11 for "environment release".

Dhara Mustard Hybrid (DMH-11) is a hybrid seed variety -- developed by the Centre for Genetic Manipulation of Crop Plants at the Delhi University -- that has stirred a storm between scientists, farmers and activists over its environmental release. The anti-GM group has knocked the doors of the Supreme Court.

Speaking to PTI, Directorate of Rapeseed-Mustard Research (DRMR) P K Rai said: "We received the seeds on October 22 and a case was listed in the top court on November 3.

The seeds were already planted in between this period in field trial plots for evaluating the yields." DRMR had received two kilogram of DMH-11 seeds. The research body had planned use of 50 gram seeds each at eight field trials plots, but it could only plant at six places. It did not sow at other two places since the matter was listed for hearing on November 3, he said.

Besides for field trials, 600 grams of seeds were already sown in two demonstration plots, he added.