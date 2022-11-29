 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Global shipping growth at risk from economic gloom, UNCTAD says

Reuters
Nov 29, 2022 / 11:42 AM IST

The world's largest investment banks expect global economic growth to slow further in 2023 following a year roiled by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and soaring inflation.

The pace of global shipping activity is set to lose steam next year as economic turmoil, conflict in Ukraine and the impact of the pandemic weaken the outlook for trade, U.N. agency UNCTAD said on Tuesday.

The slowdown is expected to impact shipping, which transports more than 80% of global trade, although tanker freight rates could stay high.

In its Review of Maritime Transport for 2022, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) projected global maritime trade growth would moderate to 1.4% this year and stay at that level in 2023.

This compares with estimated growth of 3.2% in 2021 and overall shipment volume of 11 billion tonnes, versus a 3.8% decline in 2020.

For the overall 2023-2027 period, growth is predicted at an annual average of 2.1%, a slower rate than the previous three-decade average of 3.3%, UNCTAD said, adding that "downside risks are weighing heavily on this forecast".