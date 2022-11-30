 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GDP data shows continued momentum, on track for 6.8-7% growth in FY23: CEA Nageswaran

Siddharth Upasani
Nov 30, 2022 / 08:23 PM IST

Nageswaran's comments come after latest data showed India's GDP growth more than halved to 6.3 percent in July-September

CEA V Anantha Nageswaran (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

The Indian economy's performance in July-September shows it has maintained its momentum and the country is on track to grow by 6.8-7 percent in the current financial year, Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran said.

Speaking to reporters on November 30 following the release of GDP data for July-Sepember, Nageswaran said while a fall in the growth rate was expected due to the fading away of the base effect, the numbers show the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic has continued.

"This data confirms that the economic recovery continues and most components of economic growth are stabilising at a moderate pace and we are on track to deliver 6.8-7 percent GDP growth for the current financial year," Nageswaran said.

"And we can look ahead - as capacity utilisation rate picks up, as capital formation maintains its buoyancy, tax revenue growth indicates the vigour of economic activity, etc - to India building on its growth recovery further in 2023-24 as well," the government's top economist added.

Data relesed by the statistics ministry on November 30 showed India's GDP growth more than halved to 6.3 percent last quarter from 13.5 percent in April-June. This was in line with economists' expectations as well as the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) own forecast.

The central bank has forecast that the GDP will grow by 7 percent in FY23.