 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsEconomy

Fund mobilisation through equity, debt routes down 20% to Rs 11 lakh crore in 2022

PTI
Dec 26, 2022 / 11:09 AM IST

The year 2021 was extraordinary for fundraising from the equity and debt routes, while 2022 has seen a slowdown in capital raising owing to elevated volatility provoked by unprecedented inflation globally and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Representative image

Fund mobilisation by companies through equity and debt routes has dropped 20 per cent in 2022 to nearly Rs 11 lakh crore, as exuberance dwindled this year due to expensive credit avenues and volatile markets. The first half of 2023 could continue to remain challenging.

The year 2021 was extraordinary for fundraising from the equity and debt routes, while 2022 has seen a slowdown in capital raising owing to elevated volatility provoked by unprecedented inflation globally and the Russia-Ukraine war.

"The first half of 2023 could continue to be challenging, largely driven by global macro developments. If the slowdown/recession in the US is mild, then we could see a rally in global markets in the second half of next year, which would aid investor sentiment and the Indian markets as well," said Vishal Chandiramani, Managing Partner Products and COO, TrustPlutus Wealth (India) Pvt Ltd.

Even with a bounce back in markets, it will be more difficult to garner funds over the next few years as compared to earlier, he noted.

In the year passing by, mobilisation from debt markets has inched up, while fresh capital mop-up through equity instruments has sharply fallen as volatile stock markets triggered by geopolitical tensions resulted in IPO fundraising halving in 2022.

Debt market mobilisation continued to contribute a lion's share to the overall fundraising activity this year.