 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsEconomy

Fuel Prices on November 27: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Moneycontrol News
Nov 27, 2022 / 08:48 AM IST

In Delhi, petrol and diesel cost Rs 96.72 per litre and Rs 89.62 per litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 a litre and diesel for Rs 94.27 a litre

(Representative Image)

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on November 27, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

In Delhi, petrol and diesel cost Rs 96.72 per litre and Rs 89.62 per litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 a litre and diesel for Rs 94.27 a litre.

Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63/litre and Rs 94.24/litre in Chennai and at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 92.76/litre in Kolkata, respectively.

Meanwhile, the OPEC+ meeting in December will take into account the condition and balance of the market, Iraq's state news agency quoted Saadoun Mohsen, a senior official at the country's state oil marketer SOMO, as saying on November 26.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Nov 25, 2022

Friday, 25th November, 2022
Petrol Rate in Mumbai Nov 25, 2022
  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    106
View more
Friday, 25th November, 2022
Diesel Rate in Mumbai Nov 25, 2022
  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    94
View more
+ Show

OPEC+'s October decision to reduce production by two million barrels per day (bpd) had played an important role in stabilising global markets, Saadoun, who serves as Iraq's delegate to OPEC, said.

Globally, oil prices fell two percent on November 25 in thin market liquidity, closing a week marked by worries about Chinese demand and haggling over a Western price cap on Russian oil.