    Fuel Prices on January 9: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

    Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 09, 2023 / 07:19 AM IST
    Representative image

    Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on January 9, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

    Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27.

    Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

    In other news, Himachal Pradesh government on January 8 increased value added tax (VAT) on diesel by Rs 3 per litre. The hike varies as per different fuel stations. On the other hand, the govt slashed taxes on petrol by 0.55 paise.

    After the revision, the VAT on diesel, will now go up to Rs 7.40 per litre from Rs 4.40 per litre, pushing prices in the state to Rs 86 per litre. Read more here.

    Petrol & Diesel Rates Jan 07, 2023

    Saturday, 07th January, 2023

    Petrol Rate in Mumbai Jan 07, 2023

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      106
    View more

    Saturday, 07th January, 2023

    Diesel Rate in Mumbai Jan 07, 2023

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      94
    View more
    Show

    Crude oil prices were little changed on January 6 as the market balanced a weaker U.S. dollar and mixed U.S. jobs reports, but both crude benchmarks ended the first week of the year lower due to global recession concerns.

    Brent futures fell 12 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to settle at $78.57 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 10 cents, or 0.1 per cent, to settle at $73.77.
    Moneycontrol News
