Fuel Prices on January 6: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on January 6, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27.

Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

On January 5, oil companies slashed jet fuel (ATF), price to Rs 1.08 lakh per kilolitre from Rs 1.17 lakh per kilolitre in Delhi for domestic airlines on India routes due to softening international oil prices.

Oil prices rose nearly 2 per cent on January 5 after posting the biggest two-day loss for the start of a year in three decades with U.S. data showing lower fuel inventories providing support and economic concerns capping gains.

Big declines in the previous two days were driven by worries about a global recession, especially since short-term economic signs in the world's two biggest oil consumers, the United States and China, looked weak.

In other news, Saudi Arabia has cut oil prices for its main market of Asia and for Europe, signaling that demand remains sluggish as economies slow and coronavirus cases in China surge.

State-controlled Saudi Aramco reduced prices for all types of crude that will be shipped to Asia in February. Read more here.