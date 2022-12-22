Fuel Prices on December 22: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Representative image

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on December 22, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27.

Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

Meanwhile, oil prices rose by more than $2 on Wednesday after data showed a larger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude stockpiles, but gains were capped by a snowstorm that is expected to hit U.S. travel.

Brent crude futures for February delivery were up by $2.23, or 2.8%, at $82.22 a barrel by 12:20 p.m. ET (1740 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained $2.03, or 2.7%, to $78.26.

U.S. crude inventories fell by 5.89 million barrels, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), compared with estimates for a drop of 1.66 million barrels. (Reuters)