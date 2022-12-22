English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Diagnostic Stocks Back In Focus. Can The Momentum Sustain?
    you are here: HomeNewsEconomy

    Fuel Prices on December 22: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

    Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27.

    Moneycontrol News
    December 22, 2022 / 07:26 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on December 22, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

    Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27.

    Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

    Meanwhile, oil prices rose by more than $2 on Wednesday after data showed a larger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude stockpiles, but gains were capped by a snowstorm that is expected to hit U.S. travel.

    Also Read: Oil prices up as US crude stocks seen falling, dollar eases

    Petrol & Diesel Rates Yesterday

    Wednesday, 21st December, 2022

    Petrol Rate in Mumbai Yesterday

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      106
    View more

    Wednesday, 21st December, 2022

    Diesel Rate in Mumbai Yesterday

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      94
    View more
    Show

    Brent crude futures for February delivery were up by $2.23, or 2.8%, at $82.22 a barrel by 12:20 p.m. ET (1740 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained $2.03, or 2.7%, to $78.26.

    U.S. crude inventories fell by 5.89 million barrels, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), compared with estimates for a drop of 1.66 million barrels. (Reuters)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #diesel price #fuel prices #petrol price today
    first published: Dec 22, 2022 07:26 am