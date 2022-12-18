Fuel Prices on December 18: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63/litre and Rs 94.24/litre in Chennai, and at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 92.76/litre in Kolkata, respectively (Image Source: Reuters)

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on December 18, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

In Delhi, petrol and diesel cost Rs 96.72 per litre and Rs 89.62 per litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27 per litre. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63/litre and Rs 94.24/litre in Chennai, and at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 92.76/litre in Kolkata, respectively.

Meanwhile, oil fell by about $2 per barrel on Friday, December 16, swept up in a wider rout in global equities on fears of a looming recession, after central banks across Europe and North America signalled they will continue to battle inflation aggressively.

Brent crude futures fell $1.96, or 2.4 percent, to $79.25 a barrel by 1:20 p.m. EDT (1820 GMT), while West Texas Intermediate futures were down $1.52, or 2 percent, to $74.59 a barrel.

The United States Federal Reserve (Fed) indicated it will raise interest rates further next year, even as the economy slips toward a possible recession. On Thursday, December 15, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank (ECB) also raised interest rates to fight inflation.

(With inputs from Reuters)