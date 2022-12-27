 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Free NFSA foodgrain eases fiscal strain but food subsidy still double pre-Covid number

Moneycontrol News
Dec 27, 2022 / 03:02 PM IST

By not extending the COVID-era PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana and instead providing foodgrain for free under the National Food Security Act, the government is looking to strike a balance between its economic and political objectives

The central government's move to not extend the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) and give 100 percent subsidy for foodgrain provided under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) for 2023 is being considered crucial for restoring prudence to the government finances.

"It seems to be a fiscally prudent move in comparison to an extension of the PMGKAY," said Radhika Pandey, a senior fellow at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy.

Last week, the Union Cabinet decided to give 100 percent subsidy for foodgrain provided under the NFSA for 2023.

The PMGKAY, which also provided free foodgrain, is set to end at the end of this month. The scheme, while necessary during the pandemic, had perhaps gone on for too long as it received multiple extensions, resulting in seven phases totalling 28 months.

Such was the cost of PMGKAY that reports emerged in June that the finance ministry's Department of Expenditure had advised against its extension beyond September. The government, however, denied this in Parliament in July.

The new structure