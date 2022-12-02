 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Foreign investors, banks may step up Indian govt bond buying in December: Analysts

Reuters
Dec 02, 2022 / 01:54 PM IST

Foreign investors and banks that have stepped up their purchase of Indian government bonds in the last few weeks may buy more in December amid expectations of a policy pivot, analysts said.

"Stability in terminal fed funds pricing has helped ease financial conditions and boosted demand for carry," said Ashish Agrawal, head of FX and EM macro strategy research, Asia, Barclays.

Foreign investors net bought government bonds worth over 37 billion rupees ($455.81 million) in November, with a bulk of the money invested in liquid bonds, data from the Clearing Corp of India Ltd (CCIL) showed.

Foreign banks also remained active debt buyers in both the primary and the secondary markets, with a net purchase of over 147 billion rupees in the last 17 trading sessions, CCIL data showed.

"We expect foreign investor appetite for Indian fixed-income assets to improve further in December," added Barclay's Agrawal.

There has been strong buying interest from foreign players with the reversal from the U.S. Federal Reserve, said Anuj Bhala, head of rates trading at SBM Bank (India). "Positions were light. And locally, the rate hike debate has shifted to a call between 25 and 35 basis points (bps), with 50 bps completely ruled out."