 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsEconomy

Foreign equity funds pile into Indian financials as credit cycle picks up

Reuters
Dec 06, 2022 / 01:16 PM IST

Indian shares are trading at a record-high valuation premium to their Asian counterparts, BNP Paribas said, but overseas investors have found a bright spot in financials, considering them relatively cheap given their strong fundamentals.

Foreign investors are buying into Indian financial firms, lured by the prospects of a fresh credit cycle that may boost the stocks of the country's largest lenders.

Indian shares are trading at a record-high valuation premium to their Asian counterparts, BNP Paribas said, but overseas investors have found a bright spot in financials, considering them relatively cheap given their strong fundamentals.

The optimism is reflected in inflows, with foreign investors buying a net of $1.74 billion worth of Indian financial stocks in November, data released by the National Securities Depository Ltd this week showed.

That is more than a third of the total $4.44 billion net inflows for the month.

"PALATABLE" VALUATION

Indian financial stocks are trading at a premium to their historical average, but that is not necessarily the comparison investors are looking at.