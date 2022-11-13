Food Ministry issues guidelines for ethanol production from sugar, grain-based feedstock

Representative image

In a bid to simplify the validation process for distilleries, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has issued new guidelines regarding the production of ethanol from sugar and grain-based feedstocks.

As per the new guidelines released on Friday, during sugar season/ethanol year 2022-23, sugar factories and ethanol units need to obtain a process validation report from technical institute viz. National Sugar Institute (NSI), Kanpur/Vasantdada Sugar Institute (VSI) Pune or any technical institute designated by state government. For the subsequent years, such validations shall be required, if no such validation has been carried out earlier.

Further, the validating agencies will have to send a copy of validation report to Directorate of Sugar & Vegetable Oils, Department of Food & Public Distribution and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas within a fortnight of undertaking the onsite validation. They will also have specify the loss in sugar recovery due to diversion towards ethanol.

The guidelines issued encompass sugar/molasses-based ethanol distilleries and grain-based distilleries.

"The ethanol produced through different routes is to be certified by the concerned state excise department or any authority as designated by State Government with unique serial no. for proper identification. Such certificate for grains shall clearly indicate the type of grain used i.e. Maize or corn, damaged food grains or surplus rice sourced from the FCI (Food Corporation of India )," the guidelines read. The quality of the ethanol produced by any of the routes should conform to the desired specifications as per Bureau of Indian Standard, it added.

The food ministry has said that these guidelines will aid the distilleries to identify quantity of ethanol produced from different avenues which include B-heavy, C-heavy, cane syrup, and different grain-based ethanol.