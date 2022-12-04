 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsEconomy

FMCG makers keeping close watch on softening commodity prices; may extend some benefits

PTI
Dec 04, 2022 / 04:37 PM IST

While prices of palm oil have eased and sugar is stable, FMCG firms pointed out that rates of some other major items including wheat are still firm and hence they would wait and watch before taking any call on reducing the price.

Representative image.

Leading FMCG companies say they are keeping a close watch on prices of major commodities, which have fallen in case of some items like palm oil, but the decline has not been ”secular and broad-based”.

While prices of palm oil have eased and sugar is stable, FMCG firms pointed out that rates of some other major items including wheat are still firm and hence they would wait and watch before taking any call on reducing the price.

Softening of commodities prices will help the FMCG firms in improving their profit margins and also some elbow room to pass on the benefits to consumers by lowering the MRP (maximum retail price) of their products. Nestlé India Chairman and Managing Director Suresh Narayanan said the company is watching the situation. However, he said softening in commodity prices is not secular and broad-based.

”We will watch the situation and evaluate our next step. The price decline in commodities is not secular and broad-based,” Narayanan told PTI on the sidelines of an event here. When asked about launches of new products this fiscal, he said, ”There will be some new initiatives.” Besides palm oil, in recent months there has been also a drop in the prices of edible oil.

Recently some of the FMCG makers have slashed prices or increased grammage for soaps and some large packs of packaged food extending the benefit to consumers. Last week, leading bakery maker Britannia Industries Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Varun Berry had said overall commodity prices are not softening right now but expressed hope that they should come in control going forward.

”The only commodity which is softening right now is palm oil. Wheat prices are on the rise. Sugar has been stable. On a balance, we are almost flattish to slight inflation. Hopefully, as we go forward, things should come under control,” he said.