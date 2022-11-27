 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsEconomy

FMCG makers encouraged by early trends from winter products, hopeful of rural growth in coming quarters

PTI
Nov 27, 2022 / 04:37 PM IST

Makers such as Dabur, Emami and Marico are witnessing pickup in their winter-specific products portfolio ranging from skin care products to immunity products such as chyawanprash and honey.

Representative Image

Leading FMCG makers are witnessing encouraging trends from the initial pickup of their winter products portfolio, expect consumption to accelerate further as mercury dips, making them hopeful for growth from the rural areas.

Makers such as Dabur, Emami and Marico are witnessing pickup in their winter-specific products portfolio ranging from skin care products to immunity products such as chyawanprash and honey.

Moreover, the makers are also expecting rural sales to bounce back in the coming quarters helped by a good harvest and softening of general inflation. While winter products are doing well on new-age channels such as e-commerce and modern trade channels.

Marico COO India Business and CEO New Business Sanjay Mishra said winter has always been a crucial season for some products in their portfolio like body lotion and the Saffola Immuniveda range, especially from the northern region. "This year again we have seen consumption going up for both of these as we enter winter," Mishra told PTI.

Marico has witnessed uptake and consumer demand picking up in the winter hair oil category in modern trade channels and e-commerce platforms. Similarly, in the last couple of months, Marico has witnessed double-digit offtake growth for its body lotion compared to the same period last year.

”Therefore, this winter season we are confident to see over 50 per cent Y-o-Y increase in demand growth in the body lotion category. Saffola Honey & Saffola Immuniveda Chyawanprash have also traditionally seen upwards movement in this season," Mishra added.