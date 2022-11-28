 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FM Nirmala Sitharaman urges startups to focus on climate change solutions

Moneycontrol News
Nov 28, 2022 / 01:39 PM IST

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed a gathering at Vananam Start-up Inclusion Summit and emphasised on the importance of innovations in climate change and farming solutions.

Vananam Ventures Pvt Ltd, a Bengaluru- based alternative investment platform, held a Start-Up Inclusion Summit on Saturday, November 26, where the Honourable Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Government of India, Nirmala Sitharaman was the Chief Guest.

She appealed to the start-ups to focus on climate change and farming solutions.

Addressing the national-level summit organised by Vananam to promote inclusion in the start-up ecosystem in India, she said, "Atmanirbhar Bharat is not just for defence or strategic matters, food security or manufacturing areas. It is also self-sufficiency to be able to transition to a better climate in India."

She urged the start-ups and investors to look beyond fintechs, Software as a Service start-ups, and also give importance to less glamorous areas such as climate change solutions, improving the conditions of farmers and millet production.

"You have already touched upon defence production, renewable energy, nuclear space, satellites, space technologies, etc. I’m asking you to explore some of those less glamorous areas as well," she added.