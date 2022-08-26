 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FM Nirmala Sitharaman meets US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, discusses global economy

PTI
Aug 26, 2022 / 02:39 PM IST

"FM Smt. @nsitharaman and Mr @wallyadeyemo discussed India's G20 Presidency in 2023, as well as areas of cooperation for continued and enhanced India-USA partnership," the finance ministry said in a tweet.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday met US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo and exchanged views on global economic and financial sector issues.

India will hold the Presidency of the G20 from December 1 to November 30, 2023. India will host the G20 summit next year.

G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation that plays an important role in global economic governance.

TAGS: #Economy #India #Nirmala Sitharaman #Wally Adeyemo
first published: Aug 26, 2022 02:39 pm
