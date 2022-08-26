English
    FM Nirmala Sitharaman meets US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, discusses global economy

    "FM Smt. @nsitharaman and Mr @wallyadeyemo discussed India's G20 Presidency in 2023, as well as areas of cooperation for continued and enhanced India-USA partnership," the finance ministry said in a tweet.

    August 26, 2022 / 02:39 PM IST
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday met US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo and exchanged views on global economic and financial sector issues.

    India will hold the Presidency of the G20 from December 1 to November 30, 2023. India will host the G20 summit next year.

    G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation that plays an important role in global economic governance.
