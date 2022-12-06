 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsEconomy

Fitch expects 25 bps rate hike by RBI tomorrow, stay on hold in 2023

Siddharth Upasani
Dec 06, 2022 / 04:04 PM IST

The ratings agency has retained its GDP growth forecast for India at 7 percent for FY23 but cut the forecast for FY24 by 50 basis points to 6.2 percent

Fitch Ratings/File image/PTI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may increase the repo rate by 25 basis points on December 7 and then stay on hold in all of 2023, Fitch Ratings has said.

"The RBI has raised rates by a cumulative 190 basis points since the start of the tightening cycle in April 2022, lagging behind the (US) Fed's 350 basis points increases over the same period," Fitch said in the December edition of its Global Economic Outlook report, which was released on December 6.

"We now expect the RBI to increase policy rates to 6.15 percent by December and to then hold this rate throughout 2023."

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das is scheduled to announce the Monetary Policy Committee's (MPC) decision at 10 am on December 7, with economists expecting the rate-setting panel to hike the repo rate by 35 basis points to 6.25 percent.

Also read | In Charts - Movement of key data since RBI's September 30 monetary policy decision

In its Global Economic Outlook report, Fitch retained its GDP growth forecast for India for the current financial year at 7 percent after having lowered it in September. The forecast is in line with the RBI's prediction that the Indian economy will expand by 7 percent in FY23.