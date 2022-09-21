Exports of broken rice consignments in transit extended till September 30

The government on Tuesday extended the last date for the export of broken rice in transit till September 30. It was earlier allowed till September 15.

The government had banned exports of broken rice on September 8. "Export of consignments of broken rice...as permissible under notification dated September 8 has been extended till September 30, 2022," the directorate general of foreign trade said in a notification.

September 8 notification had stated that during the period September 9-15, certain consignments of broken rice will be allowed to be exported.