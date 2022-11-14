 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Explained: Why stock markets react to consumer inflation numbers

Akash Podishetti
Nov 14, 2022 / 06:58 PM IST

The stock market is sensitive to inflation data, as it can influence interest rates for the better or worse. Rising rates hurt market sentiment, while falling interest rates spell cheer. Let’s understand how inflation and stock market are related.

Okay, so why is inflation bad news for the stock market?

If inflation rises over a sustained period, the Reserve Bank of India tries to cool it by raising interest rates. Not that raising rates is the most effective way to quell inflation, but it does help in reducing demand to some extent. Inflation, after all, is caused by more money chasing fewer goods. So a higher rate of interest on auto or home loans may force a section of consumers to postpone their purchases, which translates into less demand for cars and homes. That spells bad news for auto companies and home loan companies. Moreover, fewer homes sold means less demand for steel, cement, etc. Similarly, lower demand for cars means less revenue for companies that supply parts to auto companies.

Is that all?

No. Remember, companies too borrow money to run their operations. If they have to pay higher rates on their loans, it means less profits. When profits shrink, companies may cut back on expansion plans, which could lead to a slowdown in economic activity, and/or reduce the dividends they pay to shareholders (if the companies regularly pay dividends).

Why do share prices fall?