Explained: Why stock markets react to consumer inflation numbers

India's consumer price-based inflation, which had been steadily rising for the past few months, cooled to 6.77 percent in October after hitting a five-month high in September. The stock market is sensitive to inflation data, as it can influence interest rates. Let’s understand how inflation and the stock market are related.

Okay, so why is inflation bad news for the stock market?

If inflation rises over a sustained period, the Reserve Bank of India tries to cool it by raising interest rates. Not that raising rates is the most effective way to quell inflation, but it does help in reducing demand to some extent. Inflation, after all, is caused by more money chasing fewer goods. So a higher rate of interest on auto or home loans may force a section of consumers to postpone their purchases, which translates into less demand for cars and homes. That spells bad news for auto companies and home loan companies. Moreover, fewer homes sold means less demand for steel, cement, etc. Similarly, lower demand for cars means less revenue for companies that supply parts to auto companies.

Is that all?

No. Remember, companies too borrow money to run their operations. If they have to pay higher rates on their loans, it means less profits. When profits shrink, companies may cut back on expansion plans, which could lead to a slowdown in economic activity, and/or reduce the dividends they pay to shareholders (if the companies regularly pay dividends).

Why do share prices fall?

The market values a stock based on its ability to grow profits. A company that consistently sees a 20 percent growth in earnings every year will be valued higher than one that is able to grow its profits by 10 percent annually. So when profits fall, investors start pulling money out of the lower-rated stocks and look for other opportunities. Where do investors park that money? When interest rates are rising, it means that your bank fixed deposits (FDs) will start giving better returns. Wealthy investors look at something known as the risk-free rate of return, and how much the stock market can offer above that. Bank FD returns are as good risk-free (unless there is a run on the bank). Say a one-year bank FD offers 4 percent interest while the Nifty is rising 12 percent every year. In such a situation, investors would put money in the stock market. But say a one-year bank FD is offering 7 percent interest and the Nifty is rising just 9 percent. In such a situation, some investors may feel that they may enjoy a 7 percent return without losing sleep than take stress for an extra 2 percentage points. When more people start thinking that way, money begins to shift from the stock market to bank FDs. Is inflation always bad news for the stock market? Not necessarily. Within an acceptable limit, inflation indicates a growing economy. High inflation is bad for the economy but moderate inflation keeps demand for goods and services intact. If companies expect demand to be good, they will produce more. The higher the profits, the greater the value that the market will assign to the stocks of those companies.

Akash Podishetti

