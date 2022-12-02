 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explains: G7 price cap on Russian crude, OPEC+ production cut: Key triggers for global oil market

Nikita Prasad
Dec 04, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST

While India has said that it’s under no pressure to accept the price cap, reports indicate that Indian refiners are wary of buying Russian crude at a higher rate once the proposed G7 price cap kicks in.

The global oil market is likely to stay volatile in the coming weeks as the sanctions on Russian oil are about to kick in. India, which relies on imports to meet more than 80 percent of its energy needs, will be closely tracking the global oil market where volatility is expected to continue in the coming weeks as the sanctions on Russian oil are about to kick in.

The market will take further cues from the upcoming meeting of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries-plus (OPEC+) on December 4. The European Union’s (EU) likely cap of $60 a barrel on Russian seaborne crude oil imports will majorly impact the course of oil prices this month year and in 2023.

How has crude performed so far?

After a few months of strength, crude futures are now flirting with lows not seen all year as top oil consumer China imposed additional Covid lockdowns, while central banks across the globe are on a course to hike interest rates in order to combat inflation.

Brent crude, which hit a 14-year high of more than $139 a barrel after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, was trading at around $88 a barrel on December 1, staging a modest recovery from near one-year lows of about $80 a barrel earlier in the week.