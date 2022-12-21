 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ensure public sector oil marketing companies follow quota policy in recruitment: Pariamentary Panel to Centre

PTI
Dec 21, 2022 / 06:54 AM IST

In a report tabled in Parliament on Tuesday, the committee also termed the percentage of Scheduled Tribe (ST) representation "quite low" in Group A, B and C category posts in Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL). It also said representation of Scheduled Castes (SC) in Group B and C in the company was "not up to the mark".

A parliamentary panel has asked the Centre to propose amendments to existing rules of public sector oil marketing companies for appointment of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe members in their boards of directors, noting that they were "rarely" included in the top governing bodies.

"The recruitment figures relating to SCs and STs are also quite dismal (in BPCL) being 7.7 per cent and 2.1 per cent, respectively, for the year 2019.

"Likewise, the percentage of promotion to the lowest rung of Group A stands at 11.11 per cent and 5.55 per cent for SCs and STs, respectively, whereas the same is nil for promotion to Group B and C posts for SCs and STs," committee said.

The said position cannot be justified on grounds of the pandemic, it added.

BPCL needs to put in sincere and extra efforts in this regard as the percentage of STs is quite low in Group A, B and C category posts, the parliamentary panel underlined, and asked the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to "impress upon" the public sector oil marketing company to fulfil the mandated representation of SCs and STs in services.
The committee also noted that the number of SCs and STs promoted to Group A, B and C in Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) was less than "the mandated percentage" for 2021.