Engaging e-commerce players to push sales of goods produced by tribals: Dharmendra Pradhan

PTI
Dec 21, 2022 / 11:43 AM IST

Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union Education Minister.

The government is taking steps to enhance production and marketing of forest produce of tribal communities and engaging with e-commerce players like Amazon and Flipkart to push their sales, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday.

He also said that the tribal community will be the major beneficiary of the emphasis of the National Education Policy on the use of mother tongue or local language as the medium.

Briefing media about the steps being taken by the government for the welfare of tribals, the minister said that financial allocations under centrally sponsored schemes have been increased significantly.

It was increased to Rs 91,000 crore in 2022-23 from Rs 19,437 crore in 2014-15, he said, adding funds are being pumped to open Eklavya Vidyalaya in the country to strengthen education ecosystem for them.

He added that about 10 lakh tribal beneficiaries are connected with Van Dhan Vikas Kendras through 55,000 self-help groups.

The objective of these centres is to ensure the availability of primary processing and value addition for forest produce, to provide employment for tribals and increase their income.