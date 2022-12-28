 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsEconomy

Dollar touches one-week high vs yen thanks to rise in bond yields

Reuters
Dec 28, 2022 / 03:40 PM IST

The dollar rallied by as much as 0.67% to 134.40 in Asian trading, the most since December 20, when the BOJ sent the pair spiralling lower with an unexpected loosening of the 10-year Japanese government bond yield policy band.

The dollar touched its highest in over a week against the yen on Wednesday, boosted by a jump in Treasury yields and by anticipation among investors of a rebound in Chinese growth as COVID-19 curbs loosen.

The yen also came under pressure after the Bank of Japan signaled that a surprise policy shift last week did not mark the start of a broader withdrawal of monetary stimulus.

The dollar rallied by as much as 0.67% to 134.40 in Asian trading, the most since December 20, when the BOJ sent the pair spiralling lower with an unexpected loosening of the 10-year Japanese government bond yield policy band.

That day, the yen staged its biggest one-day rally against the dollar in 24 years, closing 3.8% higher on the day, as traders speculated about an eventual unwinding of stimulus.

A summary of opinions from the meeting though, released Wednesday, showed policymakers backing a continuation of ultra-accommodative policy, even as they discussed growing prospects the country could see higher wage growth and sustained inflation next year.

"It basically confirmed that the BOJ surprise from last week was a one-off, but from a longer-term viewpoint nobody believes it," said Osamu Takashima, head of G10 FX strategy at Citigroup Global Markets Japan, who expects dollar-yen to fall through 130 in the second half of next year.