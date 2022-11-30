 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Discoms' outstanding dues dip by Rs 24,689 crore to Rs 1,13,269 crore in last 6 months: Power Ministry

PTI
Nov 30, 2022 / 01:58 PM IST

"With the implementation of Electricity (LPS and Related Matters) Rules, 2022, remarkable improvement has been seen in recovery of outstanding dues of Suppliers including Generating Companies, Transmission Companies and Traders," a power ministry statement said.

The Ministry of Power on Wednesday said outstanding dues of electricity distribution firms (discoms) towards gencos, transcos and traders have come down by Rs 24,680 crore to Rs 1,13,269 crore in the last six months.

The total outstanding dues of states (discoms) which were at Rs 1,37,949 crore as on June 3, 2022 have been reduced by Rs 24,680 crore to Rs 1,13,269 crore with timely payment of just four EMIs (equated monthly installments), it stated.

For the payment of EMI of Rs 24,680 crore, five states have taken a loan of Rs 16,812 crore from PFC (Power Finance Corporation) and REC Ltd and eight states have opted to make their own arrangement, it said.

Distribution companies are also paying their current dues in time to avoid regulations under the rule.

Distribution companies have paid almost Rs 1,68,000 crore of current dues in the last five months.