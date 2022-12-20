 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsEconomy

Digital economy grew 2.4 times faster than Indian economy between 2014-2019: RBI staff

Moneycontrol News
Dec 20, 2022 / 07:33 PM IST

According to RBI staff, 62.4 million workers are employed in the digitally dependent economy

Representative image.

India's digital economy grew nearly two-and-a-half times faster than the overall economy between 2014 and 2019, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) staff have estimated.

Using an approach developed by the Asian Development Bank, RBI staff found that the size of India's digital economy increased from $107.7 billion in 2014 to $222.5 billion in 2019.

Source: RBI bulletin

"In absolute US dollar terms, India's digital economy exhibited a growth rate of 15.62 percent between 2014 and 2019, while India's economy (gross value added) grew annually at a compound rate of 6.59 percent," RBI staff wrote in an article published on December 20 as part of the central bank's monthly bulletin.

"This shows that India's digital economy grew 2.4 times faster than the Indian economy itself," they added.

The article does not represent the views of the RBI.