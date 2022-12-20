Digital economy grew 2.4 times faster than Indian economy between 2014-2019: RBI staff

India's digital economy grew nearly two-and-a-half times faster than the overall economy between 2014 and 2019, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) staff have estimated.

Using an approach developed by the Asian Development Bank, RBI staff found that the size of India's digital economy increased from $107.7 billion in 2014 to $222.5 billion in 2019.

"In absolute US dollar terms, India's digital economy exhibited a growth rate of 15.62 percent between 2014 and 2019, while India's economy (gross value added) grew annually at a compound rate of 6.59 percent," RBI staff wrote in an article published on December 20 as part of the central bank's monthly bulletin.

"This shows that India's digital economy grew 2.4 times faster than the Indian economy itself," they added.

The article does not represent the views of the RBI.

Interestingly, the authors found that around 22.4 percent of the Indian economy was digitally dependent in 2019, down from 25.3 percent in 2014. The article includes the following sub-sectors in its definition of digital economy: (i) computer, electronics, and optical products; (ii) telecommunications; (iii) computer and information and communications technology services. The RBI staff also estimated, using multiple databases, that 62.4 million workers are employed in India's overall digital economy. Source: RBI bulletin "The extent of employed workers exposed to digital disruption underscores the need for digital literacy and skilling, more so considering the high growth of employment expected in the digital sector in coming years, as internet connectivity and industry 4.0 alter production and consumption technologies," the article noted.

