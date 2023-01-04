 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsEconomy

Delhi govt's Rozgar Budget (2022-23) yet to take final shape: Report

PTI
Jan 04, 2023 / 06:15 AM IST

Under the Rozgar Bazar portal for which Rs 12 crore was allocated in the budget, the cumulative number of employers and job seekers registered by September 2022, was 65,617 and 15,48,227, respectively.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Image: ANI)

The AAP government's ambitious Rozgar Budget (2022-23) presented in Delhi Assembly is yet to take shape, according to the outcome budget report of the government for first two quarters of the current financial year.

Several of the schemes announced by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the Assembly for employment generation, including the food truck policy, market redevelopment, Rozgar Bazar portal, Delhi Bazar, among others, are at various levels of approvals, said the outcome budget report of first two quarters (April June and July-September) of 2022-23.

Under the Rozgar Bazar portal for which Rs 12 crore was allocated in the budget, the cumulative number of employers and job seekers registered by September 2022, was 65,617 and 15,48,227, respectively. As against 10,31,277 cumulative job vacancies posted on the portal, the details of placements were not shared in the report.

The Food Truck policy was notified in October 2022 as a scheme of tourism department. The draft policy is under review, the report said.

Under the scheme for redevelopment of five iconic markets of Delhi into attractive tourist destinations, Rs 100 crore was allocated in the budget. The five markets -- Kamla Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, Khari Bawli, Lajpat Nagar and Kirti Nagar -- have been identified.

Redevelopment of Dill food hubs at Chandni Chowk and Majnu ka Tila was to be taken up with a budget allocation of Rs 20 crore. Cabinet approval on both the market redevelopment and food hub redevelopment projects is to be taken, the report said.