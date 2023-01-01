 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GST collections rise to Rs 1.5 lakh crore in December, up 2.5% from November

Jan 01, 2023 / 05:16 PM IST

Monthly Goods and Services Tax collections have now exceeded Rs 1.4 lakh crore for 10 consecutive months

India collected Rs 1.5 lakh crore as Goods and Services Tax (GST) in December, the finance ministry said on January 1. At Rs 1.5 lakh crore, the GST collections for December were up 15.2 percent compared to the last month of 2021, and 2.5 percent higher from November.

Gross GST collections stood at Rs 1.46 lakh crore in November 2022 and Rs 1.3 lakh crore in December 2021.

The latest number means GST collections have now exceeded the Rs 1.4-lakh crore mark for 10 months in a row.

Source: Ministry of Finance (Green is for FY23, Blue for FY22)

In December, Central GST was Rs 26,711 crore, while State GST was Rs 33,357 crore. Integrated GST was Rs 78,434 crore and cess was Rs 11,005 crore.