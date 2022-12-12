 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CPI inflation slumps to 11-month low of 5.88% in November

Siddharth Upasani
Dec 12, 2022 / 06:26 PM IST

After falling for the second month in a row, retail inflation has now fallen below the 6 percent upper bound of RBI's tolerance band for the first time in 2022

India's headline retail inflation rate slumped to an 11-month low of 5.88 percent in November from 6.77 percent in the previous month, data released on December 12 by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation showed.

At 5.88 percent, the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation print is well below the consensus estimate. As per a Moneycontrol poll, inflation was seen falling to 6.4 percent.

The fall in inflation in November follows a similar drop in October, allowing it to fall below the 6 percent upper bound of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) 2-6 percent tolerance band for the first time in 2022.

As for the medium-term target of 4 percent, CPI inflation has exceeded it for 38 months in a row.

The sharp fall in inflation will come as a huge relief to the RBI, which has been on a rate-hiking spree since May.

Last week, the central bank's rate-setting panel increased the policy repo rate by 35 basis points to 6.25 percent, taking the total quantum of rate hikes to 225 basis points since the start of May.