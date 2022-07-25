COVID loan moratorium cost Rs 6,474 crore, over 19 crore borrowers benefitted: Finance Ministry

The moratorium extended on loans for a six-month period following the outbreak of COVID-19 had cost an aggregate ex-gratia amount of Rs 6,474 crore, the Ministry of Finance informed the Lok Sabha on July 25.
The move, despite the financial implications, offered widespread relief as more than 19 crore borrowers had benefitted, as per a reply submitted by the ministry in response to a query.
The moratorium was initially announced for a three-month period stretching from March 1 to May 31, 2020, but was later extended till August 30, 2020.
"The government, in view of the unprecedented and extreme COVID-19 situation, provided ex-gratia relief to eligible borrowers, by way of payment of the difference between compound interest and simple interest, on the outstanding as on 29.2.2020, for the moratorium period, i.e. from 1.3.2020 to 31.8.2020. Under this, approximately 19.92 crore borrowers have been benefitted with an aggregate ex-gratia amount of Rs 6,474 crore approximately," MoS Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad said.
The loan moratorium was announced at a time when the economy faced a virtual roadblock, with most sectors witnessing a shutdown in business operations due to the prolonged lockdowns to prevent COVID-19 transmission.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das had described it as a "temporary solution" to relieve the businesses stressed by the pandemic.
"Bank moratorium was a temporary solution to respond to coronavirus lockdown but resolution framework is a permanent solution," he had told CNBC Awaaz.
RBI formed the "COVID-19-related resolution framework" after taking into consideration financial health of banks as well as depositors, Das had said, adding that the businesses were in a "lot of stress due to COVID-19 and if they fail, it will lead to financial instability". However, if "businesses are saved, they will replay loans and, subsequently, save jobs," the central bank chief had stressed.