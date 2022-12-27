 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Covid-19 surge | Indian exporters keeping fingers crossed amid rising cases in China, other countries

Moneycontrol News
Dec 27, 2022 / 09:39 AM IST

Major goods imported from China included electronic items, organic and inorganic chemicals, medicinal and pharmaceutical products, fertilisers, crude and manufactured and dyeing/tanning/colouring materials.

Indian exporters are keeping their fingers crossed against the backdrop of rising Covid-19 infections in China and other countries as it could disrupt supply chains and demand for goods.

Ajay Sahai, Director General at Federation of Indian Export Organisation (FIEO), said if COVID cases continue to increase in the coming days, it may have implications on imports. "We are keeping our fingers crossed," he said.

Sahai mentioned if Chinese industries start shutting down due to rise in Covid cases, it would impact imports of key components for sectors such as pharmaceuticals, electronics and automobiles. "If the situation persists, then there would be issues," he added.