 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewseconomy

Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 171.5, ATF by 2.45%

PTI
May 01, 2023 / 01:25 PM IST

Prices were last changed on May 22 when the government cut excise duty to give relief to consumers from a spike in retail rates that followed a surge in international oil prices.

Rates were cut by Rs 91.5 per 19-kg cylinder on April 1. The two reductions, however, haven't neutralised the Rs 350.5 per cylinder hike in prices effected from March 1.

Price of commercial LPG, one which is used by business establishments like hotels and restaurants, on Monday was cut by a steep Rs 171.5 per cylinder and rates of jet fuel (ATF) were reduced by by 2.45 per cent on softening international oil prices.

A 19-kg commercial LPG now costs Rs 1,856.5 in the national capital, down from Rs 2,028, according to price notification from state-owned fuel retailers.

This is the second straight monthly reduction in commercial LPG prices.

Rates were cut by Rs 91.5 per 19-kg cylinder on April 1. The two reductions, however, haven't neutralised the Rs 350.5 per cylinder hike in prices effected from March 1.