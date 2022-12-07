 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsEconomy

Commerce ministry shares with exporters Russia's list of goods for import from India

PTI
Dec 07, 2022 / 12:24 PM IST

Russia, on which sanctions have been imposed by western countries due to its invasion of Ukraine, has shared a list of hundreds of items from sectors including pharmaceuticals, textiles, auto components, and chemicals.

Representational Image.

The commerce ministry has shared with exporters a list of hundreds of goods such as auto parts and textile that Russia has provided to India for imports, an official said.

Russia, on which sanctions have been imposed by western countries due to its invasion of Ukraine, has shared a list of hundreds of items from sectors including pharmaceuticals, textiles, auto components, and chemicals.

"Russia wants to import these goods from India. The list has been shared by the ministry with the concerned export promotion councils and exporters to look into whether they can ship those products to Russia," the official said.

According to industry experts, it would not be easy for Indian exporters to ship these goods to Russia as they are facing problems with regard to availability of containers for Russia.

"Indian exporters may be in a position to supply these materials but currently the availability of ships and containers for Russia is quite depleted. There are very limited agencies which are taking orders for Russia, so Indian exporters are not in a position to supply even if they have materials," one of the experts said.

The apparel industry has shown interest in shipping the goods but the auto industry looks apprehensive. Some exporters have reverted to the Indian embassy in Moscow about the list.