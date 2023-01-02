 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Coffee exports up nearly 2% to 4 lakh tonne in 2022

Jan 02, 2023 / 02:05 PM IST

In value terms, coffee export was higher at Rs 8,762.47 crore in 2022 as against Rs 6,984.67 crore in the previous year.

Coffee shipments from India, Asia's third-largest producer and exporter, rose 1.66 per cent to 4 lakh tonne in 2022 on rise in instant coffee exports and re-exports, according to the Coffee Board.

Exports stood at 3.93 lakh tonne in 2021.

India ships both Robusta and Arabica varieties, besides instant coffee.

According to the Board's latest data, shipment of Robusta coffee declined marginally to 2,20,974 tonne in 2022 from 2,20,997 tonne in the previous year.

Similarly, export of Arabica fell 11.43 per cent to 44,542 tonne from 50,292 tonne.