Cities generating jobs growing at faster pace; Urban planning must focus on job creation: Housing Secretary

Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Manoj Joshi on Friday said job-generating cities are growing at a faster pace and stressed that the approach in urban planning should focus on creating employment opportunities.

Addressing a CII conference on real estate, the secretary said that affordable housing would come up in urban areas, and it is the responsibility for industry and urban planners to ensure that the development of low-cost homes happens in an organised manner.

”I do consider urban planning as one of the most important challenges before our country when we talk of Amrit Kaal in 2047. More than half of India’s population will live in cities. But what type of cities would they live in and what type of wealth we generate. A lot depends on what type of urban planning we do and what types of jobs we generate and how organised our cities are,” he said.

The secretary cited example of Pune and Surat that are growing at a rapid pace because of jobs generation. ”What drives urban areas is jobs. And so I would really appreciate it if we get inputs from industry side on approaches in urban planning, which could generate jobs also,” Joshi said.

The secretary also said there is a greater focus on development of housing properties in real estate sector and urban planning. ”Everyone wants to focus on residential units. Not so much on the job sides,” he said and cited examples of Noida and Gurugram.

”You can see a stark difference between the two cities — Noida-Greater Noida, which is full of houses, and Gurugram, where jobs are generated and self-sustaining city came in,” he said. The secretary said there is a need to change the way of thinking so that the focus does not remain on construction of houses only and rather one should explore what models would work for office space, commercial space and service industry space.

Joshi also spoke about limited use of technologies in Tier-II and III real estate markets. The secretary also pitched for Public Private Partnership (PPP) in water treatment.

Treatment of used water is one area where ”there is a lot of money to be made, a lot of investment is required and you can also generate money,” the minister said, adding, ”So there is a right area for private sector investment, whether we call it PPP or by any other means.”

Anand Kumar, Chairman of Delhi RERA, said there is a need to understand the carrying capacity of the city, town and district being developed. The planning on various aspects like amount of water availability, setting up of pipelines, getting environmental clearances, all needs to be done in advance with synergies being built across departments, he said and adding that the well-timed planning can help save precious resources and avoid encroachments.