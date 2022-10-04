English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsEconomy

    CII representatives meet PM Modi, discuss economy

    "Sanjiv Bajaj, President, CII and Chandrajit Banerjee, DG, CII called on Hon Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to seek his advice, guidance and discuss matters of economy and industry," Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) tweeted.

    PTI
    October 04, 2022 / 02:52 PM IST
    Representatives from industry body CII met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed issues related to the state of the economy.

    Representatives from industry body CII met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed issues related to the state of the economy.

    Representatives from industry body CII met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed issues related to the state of the economy. The meeting took place on Tuesday.

    "Sanjiv Bajaj, President, CII and Chandrajit Banerjee, DG, CII called on Hon Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to seek his advice, guidance and discuss matters of economy and industry," Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) tweeted.
    PTI
    Tags: #CII #Economy #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi
    first published: Oct 4, 2022 02:52 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.