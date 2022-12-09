 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
China economy hopes give world stocks a boost, Fed nerves remain

Reuters
Dec 09, 2022 / 03:42 PM IST

Commodity prices rallied, with prices for iron ore surging 4.7% to the highest in six months amid hopes of improved demand from China.

World stocks rose on Friday on expectations China’s economy would strengthen as COVID-19 curbs ease, but stocks were heading for a 2% weekly loss in nervy markets ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting next week.

US S&P futures were up 0.18%, while European stocks were steady.

China’s Premier Li Keqiang, in comments carried by state media, said on Thursday the country’s shift in COVID-19 policy would allow the economy to pick up pace, a day after a top-level party meeting pledged to focus on stabilising growth while optimising pandemic measures.

Fed policymakers meet next week and are likely to announce a 50 basis point hike in the U.S. central bank’s lending rate, while indicating a slower pace of future rate hikes.

"The market is very much focused on what the Fed is going to do on Wednesday, no one wants to take on any big positions,” said Giles Coghlan, chief currency analyst at HYCM, though he added that Chinese stocks were helped by the fact that China had "made that COVID pivot”.

The MSCI world equity index rose 0.22%, while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 1.2%, edging closer to a three-month high hit earlier in the week.