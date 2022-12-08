 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chemical industry eyes reaching $70 billion to aid Tamil Nadu's $1 trillion vision plan

Dec 08, 2022 / 10:23 AM IST

Industry experts said indirect job generation would reach one crore from the present 10 lakh as the chemical sector reaches USD 70 billion market.

The chemical industry needs to reach USD 70 billion in Tamil Nadu, growing more than 10 times its current size, aiding the state government to realise the target of USD 1 trillion economy by 2030, an official said here on Wednesday.

"Chemical industry will become a significant sector as it needs to reach USD 70 billion by 2030 with Tamil Nadu government vision of achieving a USD 1 trillion economy," Indian Chemical Council Chairperson south Ramya Bharatram told PTI here.

Elaborating, she said investments, adequate infrastructure, setting up of ports, ease of doing business were some of the requirements which needs the support from the government.

The Tamil Nadu government has already attracted several investments in chemical projects in Tuticorin and Cuddalore districts. "It is these kinds of projects that will bring in good investments boosting the economy," she said.

Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd President-food ingredients and Chemical Industry Association secretary S Venkatraghavan said the industry is required to grow 10x times to reach the targeted USD 70 billion.