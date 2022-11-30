 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Centre's April-October fiscal deficit widens to Rs 7.58 lakh crore, 45.6% of FY23 aim

Moneycontrol News
Nov 30, 2022 / 04:53 PM IST

The Centre is targeting a fiscal deficit of Rs 16.61 lakh crore for FY23, or 6.4 percent of GDP

The Central government's fiscal deficit widened to Rs 7.58 lakh crore in April-October, accounting for 45.6 percent of the full-year target, data released on November 30 by the Controller General of Accounts showed.

The fiscal deficit for April-October 2021 had accounted for 36.3 percent of the FY22 target.

The fiscal deficit in the first seven months of the last financial year was Rs 5.47 lakh crore. As such, the fiscal deficit in April-October of the current financial year is 39 percent higher on a year-on-year basis.

The Centre is targeting a fiscal deficit of Rs 16.61 lakh crore for FY23, or 6.4 percent of GDP.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF CENTRE'S FINANCES FOR APRIL-OCTOBER (in Rs lakh crore)
APR-OCT % CHANGE YoY % OF BUDGET TARGET
Fiscal deficit  7.58 38.6% 45.6%
Total receipts  13.86 8.3% 60.7%
    Net tax revenue  11.71 11.2% 60.5%
    Non-tax revenue  1.79 -13.6% 66.3%
    Disinvestment  0.26 162.6% 37.8%
Total expenditure  21.44 17.4% 54.3%
    Capital spending  4.09 61.5% 54.6%

For October, the Centre posted a fiscal deficit of Rs 1.38 lakh crore – nearly seven times the deficit for the same month last year. The sharp increase in the fiscal deficit in October was due to total receipts staying largely flat, while expenditure surged.

The Centre's total receipts were up a mere 0.7 percent in October at Rs 1.82 lakh crore, while total expenditure jumped 59.5 percent to Rs 3.20 lakh crore.

The poor performance was receipts was largely down to non-tax revenue, which amounted to Rs 21,179 crore in October, down from Rs 46,486 crore in the corresponding month of last year.

Gross tax revenue was up 20.8 percent, and net tax collections 20.2 percent, at Rs 2.18 lakh crore and Rs 1.59 lakh crore, respectively.