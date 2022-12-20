 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Centre must continue capex thrust while focussing on fiscal consolidation: RBI staff

Siddharth Upasani
Dec 20, 2022 / 06:30 PM IST

The comment from the RBI staff comes just weeks before the Union Budget for 2023-24 is presented in Parliament

The Indian government must continue to push the pedal on capital expenditure even as it maintains focus on fiscal consolidation, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) staff have said.

Writing in an article reviewing government finances for the first half of 2022-23 - published on December 20 article as part of the central bank's monthly bulletin - the RBI staff noted it is crucial states "necessarily increase their capex due to its centrality in stimulating higher economic growth", adding that state capex has "remained weak".

"The expenditure quality of the States has a profound impact on medium to the long-term growth of the economy necessitating a revamped push on capex in the remaining half of the year by the States," the article, authored by members of the RBI's Department of Economic and Policy Research, said.

The article does not represent the views of the RBI.

The comments from the RBI staff come just weeks before the Union Budget for 2023-24 is presented in Parliament on February 1.