Centre must continue capex thrust while focussing on fiscal consolidation: RBI staff

Reserve Bank of India. (File)

The Indian government must continue to push the pedal on capital expenditure even as it maintains focus on fiscal consolidation, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) staff have said.

Writing in an article reviewing government finances for the first half of 2022-23 - published on December 20 article as part of the central bank's monthly bulletin - the RBI staff noted it is crucial states "necessarily increase their capex due to its centrality in stimulating higher economic growth", adding that state capex has "remained weak".

"The expenditure quality of the States has a profound impact on medium to the long-term growth of the economy necessitating a revamped push on capex in the remaining half of the year by the States," the article, authored by members of the RBI's Department of Economic and Policy Research, said.

The article does not represent the views of the RBI.

Source: RBI bulletin

The comments from the RBI staff come just weeks before the Union Budget for 2023-24 is presented in Parliament on February 1.

The Union government has sharply increased its capital expenditure during the pandemic, with the budget target for the current financial year set at a record Rs 7.5 lakh crore - 24 percent higher than the revised estimate for 2021-22.

The Centre's capex target for 2022-23 includes Rs 1 lakh crore as a 50-year, interest-free loan to states. However, data provided by the finance ministry to the Parliament on December 19 showed that West Bengal and Odisha had yet to receive any money from the capex-only pool of Rs 1 lakh crore.

With the 2023-24 Budget only weeks away, speculation is rife over how much the Centre will allocate for capital expenditure for next year. Last month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government would "continue to keep pushing on capital expenditure".

More recently, Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran has cast some doubt over how much the Centre's capex may rise by, saying it may not be necessary or healthy for public sector to keep increasing capital investment at the same pace.

Resilient finances

Commenting more broadly, the RBI staff said the finances of the Centre and states remained "resilient" in the first half of 2022-23.

"By reiterating its target of attaining GFD (gross fiscal deficit) below 4.5 percent of GDP by 2025-26, the Centre has exhibited its firm commitment to fiscal consolidation while at the same time prioritising capital expenditure to drive the recovery in growth and create a virtuous cycle to crowd in private

investment," the article said.

"The States too have strengthened their fiscal parameters as is evident from the decline in their consolidated GFD and net market borrowings."

On a consolidated level, states have budgeted for a fiscal deficit of 3.3 percent of GDP for 2022-23, down from 3.6 percent in 2021-22. The first half of the current financial year has seen states use up a lower proportion of the fiscal deficit when compared to last year. This, the RBI staff said, meant states had fiscal space amounting to 71 percent of their budgeted fiscal deficit for the second half of 2022-23.

Source: RBI bulletin

However, the central bank staff warned that despite an improvement in their fiscal deficit, the level of states' debt remains high at 31.2 percent of GDP as per the budget estimates for 2021-22 - the highest since 2006-07.

Recent trend in states' outstanding guarantees (source: RBI bulletin)

"Moreover, the implicit debt of the States in the form of State guarantees has also seen a considerable rise in the recent past, which may expose some of the States to additional fiscal risks."