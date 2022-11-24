 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CCI to pass verdict on GST profiteering complaints from December 1; NAA to wind up

PTI
Nov 24, 2022 / 12:22 PM IST

Currently, all consumer complaints of companies not passing on GST rate cut benefits are investigated by the Directorate General of Anti-profiteering (DGAP), which then submits its report to the NAA.

From December 1, all complaints related to GST profiteering will be dealt with by India's antitrust watchdog Competition Commission of India (CCI), in place of National Anti Profiteering Authority, a government notification said.

The NAA then gives a final ruling on such complaints. Since the tenure of NAA ends this month, its functions will be taken over by the CCI from December 1.

All reports by DGAP henceforth will be submitted to CCI for its verdict.

"The central government, on the recommendations of the Goods and Services Tax Council, hereby empowers the CCI, to examine whether input tax credits availed by any registered person or the reduction in the tax rate have actually resulted in a commensurate reduction in the price of the goods or services or both supplied by him," the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said in a notification dated November 23.

EY Tax Partner Saurabh Agarwal said given that CCI has legal expertise in determining matters related to consumer interest and a clear appellate mechanism, there would be greater transparency in the proceedings.