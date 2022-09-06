English
    CAs should act as ambassador of 'Brand India', help attract investments into country: Piyush Goyal

    Addressing members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) here on Monday, he said India will become a USD 30 trillion economy in next 30 years. India is currently a USD 3.3 trillion economy.

    PTI
    September 06, 2022 / 10:13 AM IST
    Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

    Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has suggested Indian chartered accountants here to act as ambassadors of 'Brand India' and help New Delhi attract investments.

    Suggesting four call to action for Indian chartered accountants overseas, Goyal said they can play a role to help expand investments coming into India and contribute to the economic growth.

    You can all present tremendous investment opportunities in India to international clients. In a way work as a bridge between India and the US or other parts of the world where CAs have located themselves, Goyal said.

    The chartered accountants, he said, can also help spread the message of high quality and competitively priced products and services of India. You (chartered accountants) can be ambassadors to 'Brand India', he said, and asked them to use 'Made in India' products so as to showcase the vibrant diversity of products with heritage value that India offers.

    Goyal also urged the ICAI members to make Made in India products a preferred choice for gifting on every occasion or festivals. Further, he suggested that the Indian chartered accountancy firms should aspire to become global-level firms.

    Create partnerships, groups, get together and let's see some Indian chartered accountancy firms become international firms, Goyal said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Brand India #CA #Economy #India #investment #Piyush Goyal
    first published: Sep 6, 2022 10:16 am
