Budget 2023: Govt approves Rs 12,882 crore for continuation of development schemes in northeast

Jan 06, 2023 / 03:16 PM IST

Addressing a press conference here, Minister for DoNER G Kishan Reddy said the decision to extend the approved schemes for the balance period of the 15th Finance Commission was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

The Centre has approved the continuation of schemes of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) with an outlay of Rs 12,882 crore for the balance period of the 15th Finance Commission (2022-23 to 2025-26).

This would enable better planning for the implementation of the schemes in terms of project selection and front-loading of projects during the scheme period, he said.

Reddy said efforts will be made to conclude the maximum number of projects by 2025-26 so that there are minimum committed liabilities beyond that year.

The minister said based on the Expenditure Finance Committee's (EFC) recommendations, the outlay for the North East Special Infrastructure Scheme (NESIDS) will be Rs 8,139.5 crore, including the committed liabilities of the ongoing projects.

The outlay for the "Schemes of NEC" will be Rs 3,202.7 crore, including the committed liabilities of the ongoing projects, the outlay for special packages for the Bodoland Territorial Council, the Dima Hasao Autonomous Territorial Council (DHATC) and the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Territorial Council (KAATC) in Assam is Rs 1,540 crore, including the committed liabilities of the ongoing projects.