Budget 2023: Five tips for developing and managing your budget even in tough economic times

PTI
Jan 06, 2023 / 03:11 PM IST

This is always a good set of aims, but it's especially important in the inflation-prone and unpredictable economies we're seeing all over Africa and the world.

There's nothing quite like a new year to prompt us to take stock of our lives, our health, our goals and our finances. Many people will start 2023 by contemplating how best to budget, plan and save.

Budgeting is especially key. It is the most effective method to monitor income and expenditure. Personal budgets can help you to monitor your resources in pursuit of larger financial goals. Budgeting also offers more opportunities to save money, reduce your debts and live a comfortable life. It can even improve your mental health.

But where should you start? What questions do you need to answer in creating a budget? Here are some tips that I've learned not just as an economist, but as a research cost analyst and someone who keeps a budget too.

1. Understand the broader economic conditions It is imperative that individuals keep themselves aware and up-to-date on the realities of their country's economic landscape. You don't have to be a professional economist, but keep an eye on new developments like free business registration, small business development funds and printing of new money notes.

What is the current exchange rate? What's the political landscape and what international factors, like the price of crude oil, are at play? You should also watch the inflation rate and have a sense of unemployment trends.